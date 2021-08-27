18, including 11 students, injured in road accident

In a road accident, at least 18 persons, including 11 students, were injured near Budur village in Gurmitkal taluk of Yadgir district on Friday.

According to the police, the 18 persons were travelling in a goods pick-up vehicle when it collided with a car and overturned a few feet from the spot of collision.

All 18 persons in the pick-up vehicle were injured. Of the injured, five, including four students, suffered major injuries. Thus, they were referred to Raichur for medical treatment.

“The driver of the pick-up vehicle was driving in a rash and negligent manner when he hit the car which was coming to Gurmitkal from Yadgir. The pick-up vehicle was returning to Budur village from Gurmitkal. The injured students were returning home after attending classes,” a senior police officer told The Hindu.

A case has been registered in the Gurmitkal Police Station. Further inquiry is on.