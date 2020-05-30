18 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Yadgir district

YADGIR

30 May 2020 19:40 IST

As many as 18 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Yagdir district on Saturday. This puts the total number of cases at 241. Nine patients have been discharged after successful treatment while one has died.

According to information provided by the district administration, P-2797 is a 29-year-old man while P-2798 is a 20-year-old man from Putpak village. P-2799 is a 45-year-old man, P-2800 a 40-year-old man from Gurmitkal town, P-2801 a 43-year-old man, and P-2802 a 19-year-old man. P-2803 is a 11-year-old man from Keshwar village, P-2804 a 39-year-old man, and P-2805 a 32-year-old from Peddapalli village. P-2809 is a 66-year-old man from Arkera (B) village while P-2810 is a 17-year-old from Chinnakara village. P-2811 is a 30-year-old man, P-2812 a seven-year-old girl, P-2813 a three-year-old girl, P-2814 a two-year-old boy, and P-2815 a one-year-old girl from Arkera tanda. P-2816 is a 19-year-old man while P-2817 is a 16-year-old girl from Kamalapalli villge.

They all returned from Maharashtra recently and were in institutional quarantine when they showed symptoms. They have all been admitted to a designated hospital.

Yadgir, which was in the green zone just 17 days ago with no single positive cases, has jumped to fourth place in the State’s list of districts with COVID-19 cases, behind Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, and Kalaburagi.