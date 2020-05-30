Karnataka

18 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Yadgir district

As many as 18 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Yagdir district on Saturday. This puts the total number of cases at 241. Nine patients have been discharged after successful treatment while one has died.

According to information provided by the district administration, P-2797 is a 29-year-old man while P-2798 is a 20-year-old man from Putpak village. P-2799 is a 45-year-old man, P-2800 a 40-year-old man from Gurmitkal town, P-2801 a 43-year-old man, and P-2802 a 19-year-old man. P-2803 is a 11-year-old man from Keshwar village, P-2804 a 39-year-old man, and P-2805 a 32-year-old from Peddapalli village. P-2809 is a 66-year-old man from Arkera (B) village while P-2810 is a 17-year-old from Chinnakara village. P-2811 is a 30-year-old man, P-2812 a seven-year-old girl, P-2813 a three-year-old girl, P-2814 a two-year-old boy, and P-2815 a one-year-old girl from Arkera tanda. P-2816 is a 19-year-old man while P-2817 is a 16-year-old girl from Kamalapalli villge.

They all returned from Maharashtra recently and were in institutional quarantine when they showed symptoms. They have all been admitted to a designated hospital.

Yadgir, which was in the green zone just 17 days ago with no single positive cases, has jumped to fourth place in the State’s list of districts with COVID-19 cases, behind Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, and Kalaburagi.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:41:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/18-fresh-covid-19-cases-reported-in-yadgir-district/article31711290.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY