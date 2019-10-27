18 fishermen rescued from rough seas

The Indian Coast Guard rescued 18 fishermen from two boats stranded under very rough sea and extreme weather conditions due to Cyclone Kyarr off Karwar coast on Saturday. The boats were stranded since Friday.

According to S.S. Dasila, Commander, Indian Coast Guard, Karnataka, around 500 Indian fishing boats from Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu have taken shelter in Karwar, while 120 boats are harboured in Malpe (Udupi) and Mangaluru ports.

Of the 18 rescued, nine were in a boat named ‘Rajkiran’ from Malpe and the others were on ‘Maheel’ from Mangaluru. Cdr. Dasila said those from Rajkiran were stranded off Karwar, and those on Maheel were stuck 25 nautical miles off Devgadgudda. The rescued fishermen were provided with food and medicines.

They were taken to Karwar harbour and handed over to the Coastal Security Police and Department of Fisheries personnel, Cdr. Dasila said. Later, they headed to Malpe and Mangaluru. Cdr. Dasila said that in the light of Cyclone Kyarr, the coast guard had stepped up its search and rescue operations. A Coast Guard aircraft had been kept at its Air Enclave to augment the surface assets, while a Dornier is undertaking frequent sorties. Pollution Control Vessel Samudra Prahari and Fast Patrol Vessels — Amal, Apoorva, Amartya, and Rajdoot — have been deployed along the Karnataka and Goa coasts. The Coast Guard is in constant touch with district authorities of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Karwar. It also coordinated with States along the west coast and confirmed that there were no other fishing boatsat sea at present.

Two boats missing

However, two boats Ganga Ganesh’ and ‘Swarna Jyothi’ having six fishermen each that had sailed out from Malpe harbour on October 19 are reported missing. According to a complaint filed by Mithun Kumar, the owner, with the Coastal Security Police, the boats ‘Ganga Ganesh’ and ‘Swarna Jyothi’ having six fishermen each had made last contact on October 24 at 4.30 p.m. when they were near Vasco in Goa. Since then there has been no communication, the complaint said.