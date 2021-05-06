18 die in Mysuru; 2,531 test positive

Mysuru

06 May 2021 21:13 IST

As many as 18 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Mysuru on Thursday while 2,531 persons tested positive.

The number of deaths during the last 28 days crossed 200 on Thursday, taking the tally to a total of 202. The total COVID-19 deaths in Mysuru reached 1,272.

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar, who is in charge of Mysuru district, said the large number of deaths was due to the admission of critical patients from Bengaluru, Chamarajanagar and other neighbouring districts to hospitals in Mysuru.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 positive cases in Mysuru district reached 92,353 on Thursday. The discharges were 2,341, taking the total to 74,318. The number of active cases stood at 16,763.