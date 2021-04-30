18 die in Hassan on Friday

Hassan

30 April 2021 18:04 IST

667 people test positive for COVID-19

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 has been on the rise in Hassan. As many as 18 people died and 667 tested positive for the infection on Friday, according to a daily bulletin released by the district administration.

Eight people from Hassan taluk, three people from Arsikere, two each from Arkalgud and Channarayapatna, one each in Holenarsipur and Sakleshpur taluks and one more patient from outside the district admitted here succumbed to the infection. With that the total deaths reported in the district increased to 581.

So far 39,192 people have tested positive in the district. Of them 32,246 have recovered and 6,365 are undergoing treatment. The number of patients in the intensive care unit is 67.

Among the fresh cases 195 are from Channarayapatna taluk, 143 from Arsikere, 120 from Hassan, 63 from Belur, 50 from Arkalgud, 39 from Holenarsipur, 28 from Alur, 27 from Sakleshpur and two are from other districts.