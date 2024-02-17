1.8 crore documents digitised by Department of Archives 

February 17, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The Department of Archives has digitised over 1.8 crore documents and records since its inception 50 years ago and has been uploaded on the website.

This was stated by the Department’s Director Gavi Siddaiah at a seminar held to mark the golden jubilee of the creation of the Archives Department and 50 years of renaming of State as Karnataka. The two-day seminar also includes a photo expo of rare documents and archival materials and is being conducted at the Vidyavardhaka First Grade College, in the city on Saturday.

Mr. Gavi Siddaiah, dwelt on the functions of the department and that its responsibility was to collect documents and records about the language, culture, and traditions of Karnataka and present them to the public in a readable format. The archival material pertaining to the history of the region with special reference to Mysuru was vast, he added.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra urged the students to develop a historical sense and be aware of the local history and culture. He said the Department of Archives was rendering stupendous work in collecting records and materials to create archival materials pertaining to the State and it was for the public to make use of them and apprise itself of the history and culture.

Mr. Rajendra said it was important to safeguard and protect the pride of Kannada, Kannadigas, and their culture but cautioned against displaying disrespect or hate towards any other language.

“Our forefathers have lit the lamp of Kannada and worked hard for the unification of State and it was for us to ensure that it burns brighter and stronger. It is our collective duty to strengthen and enrich the culture of the land which was bestowed with natural beauty. Karnataka was rich in diversity and the State was endowed with all natural features except snow,” he added.

MLA K. Harish Gowda and MLC Marithibe Gowda also spoke on the importance of the archival materials in the study of history and the cultural traditions. There was also an exhibition of rare archival materials to mark the occasion.