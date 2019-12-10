18 child labourers rescued in Yadgir

Officials of various government departments conducted a joint operation and rescued 18 child labourers, who were being ferried to the fields for work, near Gogi, Honadurga and Malagatti villages in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district on Monday.

The officials also seized the vehicles.

Raghuveer Singh Thakur, Project Director of Labour Department, said in a release that the children were below the age of 18.

He also said that the rescued children have been enrolled in nearby government and private schools.

Parvatha Reddy, CDPO, Sethu Madhav and Prakash Hosmani, Deputy Tahsildars, S.D. Odeyar, PSI, Mallanna, PDO, and others were took part in the operation.