18 child labourers rescued in Yadgir

Officials of various government departments conducted a joint operation and rescued 18 child labourers, who were being ferried to the fields for work, near Gogi, Honadurga and Malagatti villages in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district on Monday.
The officials also seized the vehicles.
Raghuveer Singh Thakur, Project Director of Labour Department, said in a release that the children were below the age of 18.
He also said that the rescued children have been enrolled in nearby government and private schools.
Parvatha Reddy, CDPO, Sethu Madhav and Prakash Hosmani, Deputy Tahsildars, S.D. Odeyar, PSI, Mallanna, PDO, and others were took part in the operation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.