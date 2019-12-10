Karnataka

18 child labourers rescued in Yadgir

more-in

They were being ferried to fields for work

Officials of various government departments conducted a joint operation and rescued 18 child labourers, who were being ferried to the fields for work, near Gogi, Honadurga and Malagatti villages in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district on Monday.

The officials also seized the vehicles.

Raghuveer Singh Thakur, Project Director of Labour Department, said in a release that the children were below the age of 18.

He also said that the rescued children have been enrolled in nearby government and private schools.

Parvatha Reddy, CDPO, Sethu Madhav and Prakash Hosmani, Deputy Tahsildars, S.D. Odeyar, PSI, Mallanna, PDO, and others were took part in the operation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 8:12:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/18-child-labourers-rescued-in-yadgir/article30268684.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY