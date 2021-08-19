Karnataka

18 calves die in accident

The mishap occurred at Dyavappanahalli near Halebeedu in Belur taluk, Hassan district, Karnataka on the night of August 18, 2021.   | Photo Credit: File photo

As many as 18 calves died when the vehicle they were being transported in met with an accident at Dyavappanahalli near Halebeedu in Belur taluk on August 18 night. The vehicle was transporting more than 40 calves when it hit an electric pole.

The driver had abandoned the vehicle. Local people informed officials. Belur MLA K.S. Lingesh was among those who rushed to the spot.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish and Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda visited the spot on August 19 morning. The Deputy Commissioner appealed to people to hand over calves to goshalas if they could not look after them. “There are two goshalas in the district. Nobody should sell calves to slaughterhouses,” he said.

He informed that 18 calves lost their lives in the accident while 25 were rescued. The police would investigate the case and find out who was transporting the calves.


