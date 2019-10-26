18 artists exhibit their works at Art Insight

A nine-day art exhibition, Art Insight, began here on Saturday featuring artworks by a select group of artists of coastal region.

The exhibition at S Cube Art Gallery, New Chitra Junction, Alake, has been organised to popularise the art and give exposure to artists of coastal Karnataka, its organiser Art Kanara Artists’ Group said in a release.

People can view the exhibition from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. till November 3.

In all, 18 artists have exhibited their works. They are B.N. Hariprasad, B.P. Mohan Kumar, Harish Kodialbail, Janardhana Havanje, Jayavanth Manipal, Nemiraj Shetty, Permude Mohan Kumar, Praveen Punchithaya, Rajendra Kedige, Ramakrishna Nayak, Reshma Shetty, Sampath Kumar, Santhosh Andrade, Santhosh Pai, Sharath Palimar, Syed Asif Ali, Venky Palimar, and Vishwas M. Bhat.

A special innovation introduced during the exhibition is live street art. The S Cube Art Gallery is dedicating a street-facing wall for promoting street art. The wall is titled ‘art panel’. The first splash of ‘live street art’ will be performed by the students of Mahalasa College of Visual Art during the remaining days of the exhibition, the release said.