18 animals recovered from wildlife smugglers at KIA 

January 27, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officers recovered 18 non-indigenous animals from three passengers at Kempegowda International Airport recently. Acting on specific intelligence, three passengers, including a woman, arriving from Bangkok at KIA on January 22 were intercepted.

An examination of their checked-in baggage, with the assistance of Karnataka Forest Department officials, resulted in the recovery of 18 non-indigenous animals (four primates and 14 reptiles).

Ten of these animals were also included in Appendix II of CITES. The import of wild animals (including their parts and products) as defined in the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 (as amended from time to time) is prohibited, and those species which are listed in CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) are subject to the provisions of CITES.

The animals, which were being smuggled in, were seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

More animals recovered

A quick follow-up action with the assistance of Karnataka Forest Department officials and an officer deputed from WCCB Chennai, resulted in the recovery of another 139 animals belonging to 48 different species, including 34 CITES-listed species from a farmhouse in Bengaluru used as a place of storage of similarly smuggled wildlife.

“Neither any documents evidencing the licit import of the wildlife items nor any filings under the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (Wildlife Division), Voluntary Disclosure Scheme, till its extended deadline of March 2021 were available. However, evidence of financial transactions to source non-indigenous wildlife through the route of smuggling, buy-sell transactions on WhatsApp and other social media platforms have been unearthed,” a DRI statement said.

The recovered animals include extremely rare and threatened species like Yellow and Green Anaconda, Yellow Headed Amazon Parrots, Nile Monitor, Red Foot Tortoises, Iguanas, Ball Pythons, Alligator Gar, Yaki Monkey, Veiled Chameleon, Racoon Dogs, White Headed Piones etc. They were handed over to Bannerghatta Biological Park. Four persons involved in smuggling have also been placed under arrest, so far. Further investigations into the matter are on.