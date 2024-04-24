17.79 lakh eligible to cast votes in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency; 2,076 polling booths set up

April 24, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MYSURU

A total of 2,076 polling booths had been set up across Mandya Lok Sabha constituency spanning eight assembly constituencies for 17,79,243 eligible voters to cast their votes on April 26.

According to the details of the arrangements made for polling shared by Mandya Deputy Commissioner Kumara, who is also the Election Officer for Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, there are more women voters than men in the constituency. While there are 9,02,963 women, there are 8,76,112 men and 168 transgenders as per the total number of eligible voters in the constituency as on April 4 this year.

Out of the 2,076 polling booths, which includes two auxiliary polling booths, 693 have been identified as critical and another 33 as vulnerable polling booths. The authorities had also set up special polling booths including 40 pink ones for women, 8 for persons with disabilities, 16 for young employees, besides 16 ethnic polling stations.

The authorities have also made arrangements for webcasting the polling process at 1,120 polling stations in the constituency.

The election officials have made all necessary arrangements to make the polling booths accessible for the disabled persons by ensuring a ramp and wheelchairs. The disabled as well as the senior citizens above the age of 85 years need not stand in the queue, but can proceed straightaway to cast their vote.

Arrangements had also been made for braille electronic voting machines for the benefit of visually challenged and sign language experts to assist the hearing impaired among the voters.

A total of 4,232 votes had already been cast by the senior citizens above the age of 85 years and disabled persons eligible for voting from home, besides the postal ballots. Out of them, 2,439 votes had been cast by senior citizens and 871 persons with disability, who had opted for voting from home.

Leave with pay

The government has also issued directions to provide leave with pay to all eligible voters working in various establishments either as permanent employees or on daily wage basis.

Meanwhile, voter slips had been issued to all the eligible 17,79,243 voters in the Lok Sabha constituency through their respective village accountant, village assistant or the booth level official.

The voters can proceed to the booth allocated to them and cast their vote without fear or favour.

Liquor ban

The election officials have declared a ban on the sale of liquor from 6 a.m. on April 24 to 6 a.m. on April 27 across Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.

The election officials have also banned all santhes, jatras and festivals scheduled for April 26 in view of the polling.