177 passengers from UAE to arrive in Mangaluru on Tuesday

A total of 177 passengers from the UAE will arrive at Mangaluru international airport on May 12.

The flight (IX 0384, Air India Express) from Dubai will depart at 5.10 p.m. and arrive here at 10.10 p.m., an official release said here on Monday.

Arrangements have been made to accommodate them in 17 hotels and 12 hostels in the city, it said.

They will be subjected to medical test on arrival. Those who showed symptoms of COVID-19 (‘A’ category passengers) will be shifted to the Government Wenlock Hospital, treated there and quarantined for 14 days. Asymptomatic passengers (‘B’ category) will be made to stay either in hostels or hotels as per their choice for 14 days. The passengers can book the rooms online in the hotels of their choice at the airport itself. They can also opt for hostel facility. The district administration has made transport arrangements from the airport to the hotels, hostels and to the hospital.

Rahul Shindhe, probationary IAS officer in the office of Deputy Commissioner who is in charge of the arrangements for those passengers, conducted a meeting to review the arrangements, on Monday.