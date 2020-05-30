1.77 lakh auto, taxi drivers apply for compensation

30 May 2020 22:52 IST

As of Saturday, 1.77 lakh autorickshaw and taxi drivers have submitted online applications on the ‘Seva Sindhu’ portal to claim the ₹5,000 compensation announced by the State government.

The Transport Department, in a press release, said in the first phase, money will be transferred to the accounts of eligible applicants in two days. The department has advised those who want to apply in the coming days to link their bank account with their Aadhaar card number. Drivers can also check the status of their application through an OTP on their mobile phones.

The State government has estimated that around 7.5 lakh autorickshaw and taxi drivers will benefit from the compensation.

