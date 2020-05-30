Karnataka

1.77 lakh auto, taxi drivers apply for compensation

As of Saturday, 1.77 lakh autorickshaw and taxi drivers have submitted online applications on the ‘Seva Sindhu’ portal to claim the ₹5,000 compensation announced by the State government.

The Transport Department, in a press release, said in the first phase, money will be transferred to the accounts of eligible applicants in two days. The department has advised those who want to apply in the coming days to link their bank account with their Aadhaar card number. Drivers can also check the status of their application through an OTP on their mobile phones.

The State government has estimated that around 7.5 lakh autorickshaw and taxi drivers will benefit from the compensation.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 10:54:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/177-lakh-auto-taxi-drivers-apply-for-compensation/article31712176.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY