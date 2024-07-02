1,763 villages in Karnataka ‘flood-prone’; task force to handle crisis

The Karnataka government has identified 1,763 villages as “flood-prone” and accordingly steps have been taken to manage any possible flood situation this monsoon by constituting task forces comprising officials from various departments for faster response in the event of flood for preventing loss of lives and minimise damage to properties.

Disclosing this to reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday, Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda said the flood-prone villages had been identified based on the flood management over the last five years. He said such villages are concentrated in districts where floods usually occur. The list of flood-prone villages has been given to the respective Deputy Commissioners and the districts will be provided with forecasts of heavy rain a week before so that they can plan precautionary measures accordingly.

Task force

The task force comprises the tahsildar, officials from the gram panchayats, RDPR, Revenue, Fire and Emergency Services, Police, and Minor Irrigation Departments. The task force has been given the authority under the Disaster Management Act, delegating powers for taking decisions, he said.

Mr. Gowda said the task forces had been asked to conduct drills to check preparedness and precautions to be taken to handle possible floods. “In certain unforeseen circumstances, nothing can be done. But with the measures taken, and with precautions in place, we can help in minimising the damage and easing the crisis. Instead of acting when the disaster strikes, we are prepared in advance to tackle the crisis,” the Minister explained.

Precautionary measures

Mr. Gowda said the members of the task force have to camp in the flood-prone villages and take steps accordingly. In case they find a road, bridge or any property including houses at risk of collapse, they can consider restricting public entry. Evacuation can be taken up. Residents of houses at risk of collapse need to be shifted to care centers, the Minister said, adding that the public have to cooperate with the strict measures taken and support the government.

A sum of ₹777 crore was available in the districts for disaster management. The fund was available at the disposal of the Deputy Commissioners and the tahsildars in the event of a calamity. Steps will also be taken for establishing care centres, he added.

Mr. Gowda said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) units had been already stationed at Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi, and Bengaluru as a precautionary measure for disaster management. Raichur will also get a NDRF unit soon. Likewise, the SDRF units will be deployed in Belagavi, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Davangere.

Top officials from the Revenue and Survey Departments and the Deputy Commissioners of Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, Hassan and other districts were present.

Rain-related deaths

Earlier, Mr. Gowda said the State has so far recorded above normal rainfall and 20 deaths had occurred in rain related incidents. The ongoing steps are to minimize damage and loss of lives. Like how the drought situation was handled last year, the flood situation also to be handled effectively for preventing casualties and minimising damage to public and private properties, the Minister told the meeting he chaired to review his department at the regional commissioner’s office here.

