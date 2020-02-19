176 policemen in Mangaluru to depose about police firing during anti-CAA protests

As many as 176 policemen, including Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Arunangshu Giri, are listed as witnesses before Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha, who is conducting magisterial inquiry into the December 19 police firing during the anti-CAA protests in which two persons died.

Mr. Jagadeesha has issued notices to 12 police personnel to depose before him on February 25 and submit documents related to the firing. Separate dates will be given to Mr. Harsha and Mr. Giri for giving their statements. The police personnel will depose before him in phases, Mr. Jagadeesha said.

In the sixth hearing on Wednesday, former Mayor K. Ashraf, who was injured on December 19, deposed before Mr. Jagadeesha. “I have deposed in my capacity as an eye witness to the police firing,” Mr. Ashraf told reporters. He said he has deposed about Mr. Harsha calling him on December 19 to pacify the angry protesters and then being hit on his head by a hard object few seconds after police firing near the State Bank Circle.

Mr. Ashraf said he has also given details of public interest litigation he has filed along with freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy.

Mr. Ashraf was the 204th witness who has deposed before Mr. Jagadeesha. Persons injured in the firing and those who were arrested for alleged rioting can also depose before him, Mr. Jagadeesha said.

Following notices issued after direction by the High Court in Mr. Ashraf's petition, Mr. Jagadeesha said police have produced a pen drive containing 50 videos related to police firing. The police have also filed a statement about 23 DVRs related to CCTVs installed at place of incident that are before the jurisdictional court. Only one compact disc containing some videos was filed by public. No videos were submitted by media persons. A report on this will be submitted by him in a sealed cover to the High Court on February 24, Mr. Jagadeesha said.

He might ask the State Government for extension of date to submit his report if he cannot complete it by March 23, Mr. Jagadeesha added.