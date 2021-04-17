17,489 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 11,404 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

17 April 2021 22:09 IST

Karnataka on Saturday reported yet another peak — the highest ever single day spike — with 17,489 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 11,41,998. Of these, 11,404 cases are from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Last year during the first outbreak, the State had reported the highest single day spike of 10,947 cases on October 7. Bengaluru Urban’s last year’s record was 5,121 on October 8.

With 80 deaths, the toll rose to 13,270. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 5,565 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 10,09,549. Of the remaining 1,19,160 active patients, 589 are being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 12.20%, the Case Fatality Rate was 0.45%.

As many as 1,43,308 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,30,209 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,34,48,009.

Vaccination

On Saturday, a total of 2,31,870 beneficiaries have been vaccinated till 8.30 p.m.

The State has vaccinated 67,18,709 people so far. This includes 5,76,391 healthcare workers and 2,56,649 frontline workers who have taken the first dose of vaccination. As many as 3,61,982 healthcare workers and 1,07,734 frontline workers have taken the second dose.

As many as 29,98,071 senior citizens have been vaccinated in the State since March 1 when the second phase was rolled out. That apart, 21,86,676 persons above 45 years have been vaccinated so far.