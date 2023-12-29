GIFT a SubscriptionGift
173 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths reported in Karnataka

December 29, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State reported two more deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 11 since December 15. Of these, three deaths were due to JN.1, according to genome sequencing reports.

Two male patients aged 69 and 59 years from Bengaluru Urban diagnosed with ILI and SARI respectively died on December 27 and December 29. While one of them had diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease, the other had diabetes.

Recording a further spike on Saturday, the State reported 173 new cases. With this, the number of active patients shot up to 702. As many as 8,349 tests were done in the last 24 hours, of which 6,400 were RT-PCR tests. While the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 2.07%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.15%.

Of the 702 active, 53 patients are being treated in hospitals of which 12 are in ICUs. Over 70% of the total active cases are from Bengaluru.

