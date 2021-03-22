1,715 new cases, two deaths

Bengaluru

22 March 2021 02:20 IST

Across Karnataka, 1,715 new COVID-19 cases were detected, taking the total number to 9,70,202. Bengaluru Urban district accounted for the largest number of cases in the State at 1039. Two patients – one each in Bengaluru Urban and Bidar – succumbed to the virus. The death toll now stands at 12,434. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

Among the 13,493 active cases, 137 patients are currently being monitored in ICUs. As many as 1,048 people were discharged on Sunday, taking the total recoveries to 9,44,256. The positivity rate for the day in the State stood at 1.68%, while the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) dropped to 0.11%.

The number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours crossed one lakh from 94,043 tests on Saturday to 1,01,840 on Sunday. This included 95,959 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,03,89,209.

As many as 11,948 people were vaccinated on Sunday including 7,933 people above 60 years of age who got their first shot.