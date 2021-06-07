Officials have been told to identify taluks and villages that face the threat of floods.

07 June 2021 23:44 IST

Revenue Minister asks districts to prepare action plans

With the onset of monsoon, Revenue Minister R. Ashok instructed all districts to be ready with action plans for management of floods and evacuation of people to safer places, in case of floods.

Based on the last three years’ record of floods, the State Disaster Management Authority has identified 1,710 villages prone to floods. While 758 villages experienced high-intensity floods, 952 experienced medium-intensity floods, he said.

The Minister held a virtual conference to review monsoon preparedness with Deputy Commissioners and officials of the Line Department on Monday and highlighted the importance of being well prepared to face monsoon months.

He told officials to identify taluks and villages that are likely to face the threat of floods. Four National Disaster Response Force teams and more than 400 State Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed in the State, he said.

The Minister suggested to officials to constitute committees, involving local village members, for management of floods and provide relief, and be ready with plans for establishment of flood management centres and helplines in each taluk that is likely to be submerged under waters during monsoon. The Centre has set aside ₹1,054 crore to the State under the State Disaster Response Fund and ₹316.4 crore had been released in the first instalment.

Mr. Ashok said the last date for submission of applications seeking regularisation of unauthorised construction of dwelling houses on government lands in rural and urban areas has been extended to March 31, 2022. Title deeds for regularisation of dwelling houses would be given before March 31, 2023.

Illegal construction of houses on government lands would be regularised under Sections 94c and 94cc of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964.

He said 8,57,640 applications had been received from farmers seeking title deeds for government lands on which they had been cultivating crops before January 1, 2005. Of them, 3,74,087 applications have been uploaded and the rest would be uploaded before July 31, 2021, the Minister said.