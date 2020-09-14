17,000 students write NEET in Kalaburagi

Students being checked before being allowed inside the examination hall to write NEET at St. Mary’s School in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

KALABURAGI

14 September 2020 02:51 IST

As many as 17,000 students aspiring for medical and dental courses wrote the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) at 47 centres in Kalaburagi district and two centres in Yadgir district on Sunday.

As the day broke, students from different places in Bidar, Raichur, Koppal, Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts began arriving at the designated centres.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, every student was examined with a forehead thermometer, apart from being provided with hand sanitizers, before being allowed inside the examination halls.

An official said that proper arrangements were made to ensure the physical distance between the candidates while entering and exiting the examination hall was maintained in a strict fashion.