ADVERTISEMENT

17,000 borewells sunk under Ganga Kalyana yojana: Minister

January 09, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojari and other dignitaries at a programme organised by the Department of Social Welfare for distributing aid to beneficiaries, in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojari said in Mysuru on Monday that 17,000 borewells have been sunk under the Ganga Kalyana programme for the advantage of beneficiaries identified under the scheme.

Unlike the past where the amount for sinking borewells used to be transferred to the agencies that take up sinking of borewells, the amount for sinking borewells is now directly transferred to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts for ensuring transparency, he added.

Speaking after inaugurating a programme organised by the Department of Social Welfare and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation for distributing benefits to various beneficiaries and the divisional-level workshop, the Minister said the government’s benefits must reach economically weaker sections in a transparent manner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Our government has laid emphasis on this and Aadhaar link of beneficiaries is a must to avail the benefits. Only eligible personss are entitled for the benefits and those already availing the benefits must ensure other eligible persons also avail the benefits under the schemes,” he said.

Admissions were being provided to the children of pourakarmikas in prestigious schools, the Minister said, adding 75 units of electricity were given free to the SC and ST families.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation Chairman H. Nagesh spoke about the schemes launched by the Corporation, which provides loans to street vendors, women’s self-help groups, Ganga Kalyana Yojana, purchase goods and transport vehicles.

Nagendra, MLA, said 90 percent of subsidy was given for the purchase of two-wheelers and three wheeled vehicles.

He said the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in Mysuru will be ready in the next three months as ₹16.5 crore necessary for its completion was being mobilised.

At the function, over 870 beneficiaries got the benefits, including loans.

MLAs S.A. Ramdas, Harshavardhan and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US