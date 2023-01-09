17,000 borewells sunk under Ganga Kalyana yojana: Minister

January 09, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojari said in Mysuru on Monday that 17,000 borewells have been sunk under the Ganga Kalyana programme for the advantage of beneficiaries identified under the scheme.

Unlike the past where the amount for sinking borewells used to be transferred to the agencies that take up sinking of borewells, the amount for sinking borewells is now directly transferred to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts for ensuring transparency, he added.

Speaking after inaugurating a programme organised by the Department of Social Welfare and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation for distributing benefits to various beneficiaries and the divisional-level workshop, the Minister said the government’s benefits must reach economically weaker sections in a transparent manner.

“Our government has laid emphasis on this and Aadhaar link of beneficiaries is a must to avail the benefits. Only eligible personss are entitled for the benefits and those already availing the benefits must ensure other eligible persons also avail the benefits under the schemes,” he said.

Admissions were being provided to the children of pourakarmikas in prestigious schools, the Minister said, adding 75 units of electricity were given free to the SC and ST families.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation Chairman H. Nagesh spoke about the schemes launched by the Corporation, which provides loans to street vendors, women’s self-help groups, Ganga Kalyana Yojana, purchase goods and transport vehicles.

Nagendra, MLA, said 90 percent of subsidy was given for the purchase of two-wheelers and three wheeled vehicles.

He said the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in Mysuru will be ready in the next three months as ₹16.5 crore necessary for its completion was being mobilised.

At the function, over 870 beneficiaries got the benefits, including loans.

MLAs S.A. Ramdas, Harshavardhan and others were present.