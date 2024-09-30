170 patients undergo free angioplasty at Jayadeva

As many as 170 patients, all from weaker sections of society, got a new lease of life thanks to angioplasty workshops conducted by Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

The procedures were conducted in collaboration with Govindraju Subramani Heart Foundation and Medtronic Vascular Division, Santa Rosa, U.S. The angioplasties and stenting procedures were conducted over a period of five days from September 24 to mark World Heart Day.

Most of the beneficiaries are farmers, daily wagers, street vendors, autorickshaw drivers, garment workers, and senior citizens from Karnataka, Assam, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar. With one patient requiring more than one stent, around 200 stents were given free of cost to all the patients.

According to institute director K.S. Ravindranath, performing 170 angioplasties in a span of five days is technically demanding. It was possible because the institute has 17 cath labs, 120 full-time cardiologists, and an adequate number of technical and nursing staff, he said.

Of the 170 patients, 24% were below 50 years and 27% were women. The youngest patient was a 32-year-old in private service and the oldest a 77-year-old male daily wage worker.

“While 60% of the beneficiaries were diabetic, 54% suffered from hypertension. Nearly 33% are smokers and over 35% have high cholesterol levels,” Dr. Ravindranath said. “Heart attack-related diseases are no longer a disease of the elite class and elderly population. It is also affecting the younger age group, women, and the rural poor,” he added.

Pointing out that a pre-discharge counselling session was also arranged for these patients, Dr. Ravindranath said the patients were advised not to stop blood thinning medicines. “Optimal control of hypertension and diabetes along with a low fat diet, with more vegetables and daily walking was advised,” he added.

