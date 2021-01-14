₹ 170 crore sought for road development

KALABURAGI

14 January 2021 00:03 IST

Chairman of Ballari Urban Development Authority (BUDA) Dammur Shekhar met Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj at Tinthini in Yadgir district on Wednesday and sought ₹ 170 crore funds for the development of road connecting the National Highway 63 from the northern part of Ballari to the proposed airport.

In a media release, Mr. Shekhar said that the project received administrative approval in 2011 and the project cost was ₹ 110 crore at that time.

“The project was not implemented for various reasons. Meanwhile, the project cost has escalated to ₹ 170 crore. I have requested the Urban Development Minister to release the required funds under special grants,” Mr. Shekhar said.

Advertising

Advertising

He also appealed to the Minister to permit the BUDA to sell CA [civic amenity] sites in the layout it had developed for the purpose of building schools, colleges and other civic facilities instead of leasing them out.