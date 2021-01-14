₹ 170 crore sought for road development

Chairman of Ballari Urban Development Authority (BUDA) Dammur Shekhar met Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj at Tinthini in Yadgir district on Wednesday and sought ₹ 170 crore funds for the development of road connecting the National Highway 63 from the northern part of Ballari to the proposed airport.

In a media release, Mr. Shekhar said that the project received administrative approval in 2011 and the project cost was ₹ 110 crore at that time.

“The project was not implemented for various reasons. Meanwhile, the project cost has escalated to ₹ 170 crore. I have requested the Urban Development Minister to release the required funds under special grants,” Mr. Shekhar said.

He also appealed to the Minister to permit the BUDA to sell CA [civic amenity] sites in the layout it had developed for the purpose of building schools, colleges and other civic facilities instead of leasing them out.