17-year-old murdered by rowdy-sheeter

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by a group of youth over a minor issue on Saturday. The police traced the body in Shiradi Ghat on Tuesday.

Vinay, a resident of Bittagowdanahalli, on the outskirts of Hassan city, was allegedly murdered by rowdy-sheeter Rocky and his friends.

Vinay had gone missing on Sunday. His mother filed a complaint with the police. Upon investigation, the police suspected that he was murdered. The police took Rocky and his friends into custody and learnt that they murdered him and threw the body in Shiradi Ghat.

Rocky, who went to a pub pub with his wife on Saturday evening, got into an argument with Vinay. A few hours later, it is said, Rocky and his friends kidnapped Vinay from his locality and murdered him.

The police have recovered the car and weapons used by the accused.

Hariram Shankar, Hassan SP, told the media that the missing case had been converted into a murder case.