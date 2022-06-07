17-year-old girl found dead in suspected case of ‘honour’ killing in Karnataka

The alleged incident took place in Mellahalli in Periyapatna taluk near Mysuru in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: For representation only

June 07, 2022 11:37 IST

The girl had been provided shelter in the Government Girls’ Home in Mysuru when she had complained of a threat to her life from her parents. Sources in Mysuru District Child Welfare Committee said she agreed to accompany her parents after they promised to get her married to a Dalit boy who she was in a relationship with

The body of a 17-year-old girl was found in a suspected case of honour killing in Mellahalli in Periyapatna taluk near Mysuru in Karnataka. The girl belongs to the Vokkaliga community. She was in a relationship with a boy from the Dalit community. Her family was opposed to the relationship. Advertisement Advertisement The death of the girl came to light after her father, who is around 50 years old, surrendered to the Periyapatna police on June 7. According to sources, the girl had been provided shelter in the Government Girls’ Home in Mysuru when she had complained of a threat to her life from her parents about two weeks ago. Sources in Mysuru District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) said the girl agreed to go with her parents after they promised to get her married to the boy. The girl was allowed to go home after a social investigation was carried out to ensure her safety. An undertaking was taken from her parents that they will not harm her and facilitate her education, the sources added.