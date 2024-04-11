ADVERTISEMENT

17-year-old girl allegedly attacked by father’s employers in Belagavi Karnataka

April 11, 2024 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The girl’s father Arjun Babu complained to the police that he has sent his daughter to his employers — Ashok Bhajantri and Kareppa Bhajantri — to seek his pending wages

The Hindu Bureau

Illustration for representation only. The alleged incident occurred in Kakati village in Belagavi district of Karnataka on April 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Illustration by Satheesh Vellinezhi

 

ADVERTISEMENT

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by two persons, who her father worked for, in Kakati village in Belagavi district of Karnataka on April 10.  

The girl’s father Arjun Babu complained to the police that he has sent his daughter to his employers — Ashok Bhajantri and Kareppa Bhajantri — to seek his pending wages. 

The employers not only refused to pay his wages, but also allegedly attacked his daughter who suffered injuries on her face, stomach and back. She had to be admitted to the ICU of a hospital, according to the complaint.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US