17-year-old girl allegedly attacked by father’s employers in Belagavi Karnataka

The girl’s father Arjun Babu complained to the police that he has sent his daughter to his employers — Ashok Bhajantri and Kareppa Bhajantri — to seek his pending wages

April 11, 2024 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Illustration for representation only. The alleged incident occurred in Kakati village in Belagavi district of Karnataka on April 10, 2024.

Illustration for representation only. The alleged incident occurred in Kakati village in Belagavi district of Karnataka on April 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Illustration by Satheesh Vellinezhi

 

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by two persons, who her father worked for, in Kakati village in Belagavi district of Karnataka on April 10.  

The girl’s father Arjun Babu complained to the police that he has sent his daughter to his employers — Ashok Bhajantri and Kareppa Bhajantri — to seek his pending wages. 

The employers not only refused to pay his wages, but also allegedly attacked his daughter who suffered injuries on her face, stomach and back. She had to be admitted to the ICU of a hospital, according to the complaint.

