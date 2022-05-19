17 students share first four place in toppers list of SSLC exam

Among 17 students , 14 are girls and three are boys

Among 17 students , 14 are girls and three are boys

Manya Chitapur, a student of Don Bosco High School, has become the topper in the district by securing 624 marks (with 99.84%) out of 625 in the SSLC examination as the results were announced on Thursday.

Five students shared the second place by securing 623 marks and those are Soujanya, who is studying in Basanagowda Nandanagowda Patil Memorial school in Shorapur, Venkatesh, who is studying in Dr. Ambedkar Residential school in Shorapur, Rakshita, from Don Basco High school in Yadgir, Saniya, from Pragathi High school in Yadgir and Vimarsha, who is studying in Bhagawan Mahaveer High school in Yadgir.

Five students shared third place in the toppers list by securing 622 marks and those are Mallinath, who is studying in Vidhyaranya Swami English medium school in Shahapur, Sanmathi, in Prerana High school in Shorapur, Sanjana Desai, in Sri Kashgateshwar English Medium school in Shorapur, Ankita Patil and Suma, who are studying in RV Vidya Samsthe in Yadgir.

Two students shared the third place in the list by securing 621 marks and those are: Priyanka Hiremath, who is studying in Sri Khasgateshwar English Medium school in Shorapur and Varshita, who is studying in RV Vidya Samsthe in Yadgir.

Four students shared the fourth place in the list by securing 620 marks and those are: Shalini who is studying in Vidyaranya Swami English medium school in Shahapur, Anika, from Government high school in Shorapur, Hanumanth Ray, from Morarji Desai residential school in Shorapur and Sakshi from in RV Vidya Samsthe in Yadgir.

As many as 17 students shared first four places in the toppers list. Among them, 14 were girls and the remaining three were boys.