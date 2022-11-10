17 projects fast-tracked by Gati Shakti Unit of Mysuru Railway Division

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gati Shakti Unit of the Mysuru Railway Division has fast tracked 17 projects in its jurisdiction including the development of Mysuru Railway Station and a terminal at Naganahalli at a cost of ₹493 crore.

The Mysuru yard will have 3 additional platforms, 4 stabling lines, 4 pit lines and one shunting neck while Naganahalli will have one platform 1 covered pit line and 1 stabling line.

But the work on the expansion of the Mysuru railway station entails demolition of the existing railway quarters so as to reclaim 65 acres of land and redevelop it for station expansion works. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, who discussed the various projects with the railway authorities, told media persons here on Thursday that the works will commence once the railway employees vacate the quarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’The railways is exploring the possibilities of housing them in the vacant residential units of various government departments besides scouting for flats as an ad hoc arrangement. The railways will pay for the monthly rentals and once the shifting process is complete the work on demolition of the quarters and expansion of the Mysuru terminal will commence’’, said Mr. Simha.

He said the railways will also procure land and build the quarters for its staff but the railway station expansion work cannot be held up until the quarters is built and hence the ad hoc arrangement.

The timeline for completion of the terminal building is 3 to 4 years but about 40 per cent of the works has to be completed by 2024, said Mr.Simha. The work will be taken up in three phases and the survey including preparation of drawings, engineering scale plan, quarters drawings, bridge drawings etc were in progress, he added.

Though a new terminal was proposed at Naganahalli as the existing railway station in Mysuru, which has 6 platforms is choked, the project did not take off as it entailed acquisition of 165 acres. As the existing staff quarters was in a dilapidated state, it was thought of demolishing the old quarters, relocate the occupants and expand the existing station at Mysuru itself instead of having a new station at Naganahalli.

There will also be a new terminal building at the Yadavgiri side of the existing station similar to the new one constructed at Byappanahalli in Bengaluru. The techno-economic study for redevelopment of the Mysuru station is being done at a cost of ₹53.1 lakh

The yard remodelling of Ashokapuram at cost of ₹30 crore will help create 3 additional platforms lines, two stabling lines and other facilities for watering the coaches etc. The existing six platforms at Mysuru coupled with 3 additional platforms as part of the expansion work, and 3 new platforms at Ashokapuram will meet the long-term requirements of Mysuru city for the next few decades, said Mr. Pratap Simha.

Divisional Railway Manager Rahul Agarawal, Additional DRM E.Vijaya, Gati Shakti Unit head and Chief Project Manager Vishnu Bhushan and others were present.