17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka

As many as 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Karnataka on Sunday. This is the highest number of cases reported in the State in one day. These cases were reported from five districts between 5 p.m. on April 11 and 5 p.m. on April 12. With this, the total number of cases in the State stands at 232.

Earlier, the State had reported 16 positive cases each on April 4 and April 9, which were the highest number of new cases reported on one day so far.

Among 17 persons who were tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest number was from Vijayapura, where six people tested positive. Four cases were reported from Belagavi district and three each from Bengaluru and Kalaburagi. One case was reported from Mysuru. The person is the employee of the pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud which reported its first positive case last month. It is one of the largest clusters in the State. Of the 17 cases reported in the State, seven are contacts of positive patients, four are patients who have Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses and the district administration is yet to trace how four patients from Vijayapura got the infection.

Besides, there are senior citizens and four are below 13 years. Out of the 232 patients, 54 have been discharged and six of them dead. Out of the 172 patients who are in isolation at designated hospitals, four are in intensive care unit.

To control fatalities, the elderly, those with co-morbidities and immuno-compromised patients with COVID-19 require advanced healthcare at appropriate time. To tackle this, a critical care support team has been constituted at the State level to provide medical advice to treating physicians of all government hospitals in Karnataka. K.V. Thrilok Chandra has been appointed Special Officer for High Risk COVID-19 cases and he will be heading the team.