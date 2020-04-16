17 new cases in Belagavi

Officials said on Thursday that 17 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district. This takes the district’s total to 36.
This includes five persons with a travel history to Delhi. Their infection was confirmed after repeat tests. All the 12 others are primary contacts of the affected persons.
All the affected persons have been admitted to the designated hospital and are responding to treatment.
The new cases include eight persons from Hirebagewadi, seven from Kudchi near Raibag, and one each from Chikkodi and Belagavi.
The Raibag cases include one person each from Maharashtra, Goa and Vijayapura who are residing in Raibag.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.