17 new cases in Belagavi

Officials said on Thursday that 17 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district. This takes the district’s total to 36.

This includes five persons with a travel history to Delhi. Their infection was confirmed after repeat tests. All the 12 others are primary contacts of the affected persons.

All the affected persons have been admitted to the designated hospital and are responding to treatment.

The new cases include eight persons from Hirebagewadi, seven from Kudchi near Raibag, and one each from Chikkodi and Belagavi.

The Raibag cases include one person each from Maharashtra, Goa and Vijayapura who are residing in Raibag.