17 more new fire stations in Karnataka soon

January 08, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State will soon have 17 more new fire stations while the existing stations will be upgraded at the cost of ₹329 crore.

Kamal Pant, Director General of Police, Fire and Emergency Services, submitted an action plan to Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday. The action plan includes proposals to renovate and upgrade the Fire Department. The new fire stations will be built in towns identified by the department while the existing stations will be renovated and upgraded based on the requirements to prevent any eventualities. The upgradation plan will come in handy to tackle issues related to natural calamities.

Mr. Byre Gowda said the Fire Department should utilise all resources to tackle challenges effectively. “This includes training volunteers at the district level and using their services in case of any eventuality,” he said.

