17-member team of Safai Karmachari Commission on a Singapore jaunt

November 23, 2022 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - MYSURU

A 17-member team of officials led by Safai Karmachari Commission chairman and former MLA H. Shivanna, have embarked on a 3-day visit to Singapore to apprise itself of the working of the sanitation system in that city.

The team comprises among others two pourakarmikas but the bulk of them are officials including a first division assistant and they will be in Singapore till November 27 and would take the midnight flight to reach Bengaluru on November 28.

Mr. Shivanna said that he has already toured Karnataka and wants to bring about improvisation in the working conditions of the civic works. ‘’In India I have travelled in Gujarat and found the system to be efficient and mechanised and in Odisha they have regularised the services of all civic workers and hence want to see how we can adopt the best practices of these two States’’, he added.

Explaining the rationale for traveling to Singapore Mr. Shivanna said it is known to be a clean city with an efficient sanitation system. Hence it was decided to take a team and study the same before submitting a report to the government’, he added.

Mr.Shivanna said the system in Singapore and Gujarat could be tweaked to replicate it across Karnataka but the overall objective was to improve the sanitation system and mechanize it to the extent possible and the cost would not be prohibitive, he added.

Meanwhile, .Bhamy V Shenoy, founding president of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), lashed out at the foreign jaunt and said the Surat model was sufficient to emulate. Besides, what is required is efficiency and strict implementation of the systems and one need not go all the way to Singapore to learn about sanitation. He said In Singapore they practice the system of strictly enforcing the laws and prosecute those who violate them and wondered whether the study team include it in its recommendations