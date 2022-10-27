1.7 magnitude earthquake hits Bidar, second time in October

The Hindu Bureau October 27, 2022 12:30 IST

As per the Seismic Intensity Map, the intensity observed was too low and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 7 to 10 km from the epicentre

The tank in Shembelli village in Aurad taluk of Bidar district. file photo | Photo Credit: T. Gopichand

An earthquake of 1.7 magnitude was recorded in Gudapalli village of Aurad taluk in Bidar district on the intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday. As per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the earthquake occurred at 12.44 am on Wednesday. And its coordinates are latitude 18.1635 degree north and longitude 77.5562 degree east. The epicenter of the earthquake was 1.5 km southeast of Ujani village, Gudapalli gram panchayat in Aurad taluk, while its depth was 20 km. As per the Seismic Intensity Map of the above earthquake from the epicenter, the intensity observed was moderate and too low and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 7 to 10 km from the epicentre. Second time in a month On October 16 night, an earthquake of 3.3 magnitude of earthquake was recorded in Hilalpur village of Humnabad taluk and an earthquake of 1.4 magnitude was recorded at Dongaon village in Aurad taluk of Bidar district.



