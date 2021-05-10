‘17 govt. teachers have died of COVID-19 this year’

Belagavi

10 May 2021 19:40 IST

The Government Primary School Teachers Association has complained that 17 government teachers have died of COVID-19-related complications in Belagavi district this year.

“We have lost three teachers in Khanapur, six in Belagavi and four each in Bailhongal and Ramdurg,” president of the District Government Primary School Teachers Association Jayakumar Hebli told The Hindu.

“It is possible that they got infected when they were on election duty. But we are not sure,’’ he said.

He demanded that the government provide all benefits to the families of the deceased. The government has fixed reimbursement of medical expenses to the families at different slabs of ₹9,000 to ₹12,500 per day.

“We have written to the government to relax norms regarding appointment of their dependants on compensatory grounds. There is a statutory one-year limitation period for applying under this quota. This needs to be changed. The children of several employees are young infants and their wives are uneducated and are hence, unable to apply. We have requested the government to reconsider this,” he said.