17 girl students taken ill after consuming breakfast at Morarji School in Jewargi

Published - June 30, 2024 09:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

At least 17 students fell sick after consuming meals at Morarji Desai Girls Residential School in Jewargi taluk on Saturday.

Seven students are getting treatment at the Jewargi Taluk Hospital, while 10 students, who were given oral rehydration solution, have been discharged from the hospital.

According to sources, the students started vomiting and a few developed stomach pain soon after consuming breakfast and drinking water.

A total of 236 students from class 6 to class 10 are studying in the residential school. The students also complained that the authorities concerned are not maintaining cleanliness. The students added that they are serving poor quality food.

