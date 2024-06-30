GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

17 girl students taken ill after consuming breakfast at Morarji School in Jewargi

Published - June 30, 2024 09:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

At least 17 students fell sick after consuming meals at Morarji Desai Girls Residential School in Jewargi taluk on Saturday.

Seven students are getting treatment at the Jewargi Taluk Hospital, while 10 students, who were given oral rehydration solution, have been discharged from the hospital.

According to sources, the students started vomiting and a few developed stomach pain soon after consuming breakfast and drinking water.

A total of 236 students from class 6 to class 10 are studying in the residential school. The students also complained that the authorities concerned are not maintaining cleanliness. The students added that they are serving poor quality food.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.