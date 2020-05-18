17 fresh COVID-19 cases, all have travel links with Mumbai

Mandya

18 May 2020 17:20 IST

The tally of novel coronavirus positive cases in Mandya district jumped to 87 on Monday with the district reporting 17 fresh cases since Sunday evening.

All the new COVID-19 patients are natives of various places in K.R. Pet and Mandya, and had returned to the district between May 10 and 13. Among the 17, four are underaged children and four are women.

The patients have been identified as: P-1210 (16 years, boy), P-1212 (25, woman), P-1213 (28, man), P-1214 (50, woman), P-1215 (10, boy), P-1216 (42, man), P-1217 (31, man), P-1218 (24, woman), P-1219 (35, man), P-1220 (26, man), P-1221 (33, man), P-1222 (4, boy), P-1223 (40, woman), P-1228 (8, boy), P-1229 (30, man), P-1230 (8, girl) and P-1231 (3 years, girl).

They are responding to the treatment at the COVID-19 designated Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) hospital in the town, Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh said.

According to the officer, all the 17 who have tested positive for the virus since Sunday evening were staying at Santacruz, Nehru Nagar, Ghatkopar, Mumbai West and other areas of Maharashtra.

They left Maharashtra in private vehicles on May 10 and 11, and had reached the district via Satara, Pune and Nippani.

Geared up

The increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases, with several hundreds of people returning from Mumbai and other places in Maharashtra, has been a cause of concern for the authorities combating the spread of virus.

The district administration is prepared to handle the situation and the people should voluntarily extend their cooperation with the district administration to fight COVID-19, Mr. Venkatesh appealed to the public through media.