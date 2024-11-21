 />
17 former BJP MLAs meet to oppose ‘dissident’ activities, express desire to meet Central leaders to complain against Yatnal

Published - November 21, 2024 07:00 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Supporters of the BJP’s top leaders B.S. Yediyurappa and his son and party State president B.Y. Vijayendra have urged the party high command to prevent disgruntled leaders like Basanagouda Patil Yatnal from embarking on a parallel tour of the State on the waqf row. They are also toying with the idea of going to Delhi to meet Central leaders to press for their demands.

As many as 17 former MLAs, including B.C. Patil, M.P. Renukacharya, Madal Virupakshappa, S.K. Bellubbi, and Rupali Nayak, who met at the residence of former Minister Katta Subramanya Naidu in Bengaluru on Wednesday, resolved to urge the Central leaders to halt disgruntled leaders like Mr. Yatnal in their tracks.

According to sources, the leaders felt that a decision by the disgruntled leaders to take up a separate State tour to create awareness on the waqf row, instead of joining the three teams formed by Mr. Vijayendra for the same purpose, would send a wrong message at a time when the Opposition was fighting against alleged irregularities in the Congress government.

Mr. Renukacharya told presspersons after the three-hour meeting that those who attended were in favour of going to Delhi to meet the Central leaders to brief them about the possible negative impact of the proposed alternative tour of the disgruntled leaders.

He made it clear that the meeting was not part of any “groupism.” “We are loyal workers of the party and we want to strengthen the party organisation. We are only trying to insulate the party from the negative impact of the activities by a few disgruntled leaders,” he said.

While the disgruntled leaders have been holding meetings so far to air their views against Mr. Vijayendra, this is the first time his supporters have met to oppose the activities of disgruntled leaders.

