Karnataka

17 firms to get KSPCB notice over plastic rule ‘violation’

From large processed food makers to retailers, 17 companies, products of which have become household items, have come under scrutiny of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) for their “violation” of the plastic ban. As the net tightens, the KSPCB has identified more than 150 large “branded” companies that have not yet registered with them.

Under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, all producers of plastic and companies that use plastic for packaging their products must have registered themselves with the KSPCB by June 2016. As many big firms continued to be unregistered, the KSPCB called 23 large-scale producers which use plastic, for a meeting on Wednesday.

However, the KSPCB said representatives of only six companies, including Flipkart, Bata India, Asian Paints, and Big Bazaar, turned up for the meeting, while 17 others did not attend. The list includes bottling industries of Bisleri, Oswals, Pebble, and Pepsico; online and offline retailers of Amazon, Nilgiris, Namdhari Fresh, and Metro Cash and Carry; and processed food manufacturers of Karnataka Milk Federation, Vencobb Fresh Chicken, Suguna Chicken, MTR Foods, Maiyas, and Parle Products; apart from Gokaldas Images, Kurlon, and Anchor Electricals.

Two weeks’ time

“We have given two weeks’ time for the companies that turned up to submit their application. For those that did not, we will send a show-cause notice to explain their absence, and even then if they do not respond, we will take action under the Environment(Protection) Act, 1986,” said Lakshman, KSPCB chairman. The board has made a list of 150 more branded companies that have not registered, and have sought them for a meeting on February 11.

