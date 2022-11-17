  1. EPaper
17 Congress aspirants submit applications to KPCC seeking B form in Yadgir district

November 17, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 17 aspirants from the Congress in Yadgir district have submitted applications to the KPCC seeking B form to contest the next Assembly elections. 

Of the 17, nine are from Yadgir constituency, followed by six from Gutmitkal, and one each from Shorapur and Shahapur, respectively. Of the four constituencies, Shorapur is reserved for Scheduled Tribes and the remaining three constituencies are general. 

Former MLA Venkatappa Naik and MLA Sharanabasappagouda Darshanapur have submitted applications from Shorapur and Shahapur.  

From Yadgir constituency, DCC president Marigowda Hulakal, former MLC Channareddy Patil Tunnur, former CADA chairman Srinivas Reddy Kandakur, former ZP member Vinod Patil, Bheemanna Meti, Sharabasappa Kamareddy, Sharanappa Saladapur, A.C. Kadlur, and Basugowda Bilhar have submitted applications.

From Gutmitkal constituency, former MLC Tippannappa Kamakanur, Raj Gopal Reddy, Basareddy Patil Anapur, Sharanappa Manegar, former ZP member Shrenik Kumar Dhoka, and Saibanna Borbanda submitted applications.

There is a tough competition among aspirants in Yadgir constituency. However, Mr. Tunnur, who is a close follower of AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge, seems a strong aspirant. Mr. Meti and Mr. Kamareddy has claimed that that are ready to contest if the high command gives them the B form.

Party sources said that Mr. Kamakanur and Mr. Raj Gopal Reddy, who submitted applications from Gutmitkal, are from Kalaburagi district and the remaining aspirants are from Yadgir district. However, the high command will take a decision after discussion with the State and local leaders.

