17 committees formed in preparation for 26th National Youth Festival

December 31, 2022 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - HUBBALLI:

The Dharwad district administration which is busy making preparations to host the 26th National Youth Festival, has constituted as many as 17 committees to oversee arrangements that are under way.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde said that the preparations were being made in a systematic manner.

Mr. Hegde said that the main event i.e., the inaugural event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi would participate, would be held at the Railway Ground in Hubballi on January 12. “Various events and competitions as part of the national youth festival will be held from January 13 to 16 at Karnatak college, Karnatak University and University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Dharwad,” he said.

Mr. Hegde said it had been decided to provide an opportunity to local artistes during the youth festival. And it had also been decided to give gift hampers containing yoga mats, Dharwad pedha and a photo frame consisting of the national flag from Garag Khadi Kendra to all the delegates of the festival. Local associations and companies would be sponsoring these gift hampers, he said.

He also said that all the government buildings, main roads of the twin cities and tourist places, parks and cultural centres would be illuminated for a week during the festival so that a festive atmosphere would prevail during the event.

Control room

Mr. Hegde said that a control room would be set up at his office to ensure proper coordination. Adequate staff would be appointed to work round the clock at the control room. Already various eminent personalities, industrialists, associations and private and public sector companies had come forward to provide sponsorship to the youth festival. The hoteliers of twin cities had agreed to provide rooms to the VIPs and guests at subsidised tariff, he said.

Local artistes

The Deputy Commissioner said that as it had been decided to provide a platform to local artistes, those interested were required to send their brief details and videos of earlier performances by email on nyfculcommittee2023@gmail.com to the cultural committee and also contact the Director of Kannada and Culture.

As all the programmes would be telecast nationwide through various social media platforms, a separate social media committee would also be formed, he said.

Mr. Hegde said that the folk dance other events would be held at Srujana Rangamandir on KCD campus, while ‘Yuva Sammelan’ would be at auditorium of UAS, Dharwad. KUD’s Green Park will be the venue for the ‘young artistes’ fair’.