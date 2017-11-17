17 cases registered during special COTPA drive

The district administration, with the assistance of the city and district police, launched a drive to enforce the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) in the city on Thursday.

In the process, the authorities registered 17 cases and levied a fine of ₹17,000 on offenders. They plan to extend the drive to all taluk centres.

The special drive commenced from Jayalakshmipuram and covered bars, restaurants, petty shops, kiosks near educational institutions, bus stands and other public places. The objective was also to spread awareness on the provisions of COTPA and on the importance of public cooperation to enforce the Act, which bans the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions.

The owners of restaurants, bars and kiosks were instructed to display ‘No Smoking’ boards besides prominently displaying caution notices on how tobacco consumption is injurious to health. The authorities also drove home the message that any form of advertisement of tobacco products was illegal, and so was the sale of loose cigarettes.

Personnel from the Department of Health and Family Welfare also participated in the drive.