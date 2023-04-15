  17 candidates file nominations in Mysuru

April 15, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - MYSURU

A total of 17 candidates including two sitting MLAs viz. K. Mahadev of JD(S) from Periyapatna and H.P. Manjunath of Congress from Hunsur filed their nomination papers in Mysuru district on Saturday.

Periyapatna segment clocked the highest number of nominations in Mysuru district on Saturday with five persons including Mr. Mahadev filing one set of nomination papers each.

While Mr. Mahadev entered the fray as the JD(S) candidate, Mr. Naveen Kumar P.S. filed his nomination as Uttama Prajakiya Party, Gurumurthy Joganahalli filed his papers as a Karnataka Rashtra Samithi candidate. P.S. Yediyurappa and Subramanya B.S. entered the fray as independents.

In Hunsur, Mr. Manjunath as well as JD(S) candidate Harish Gowda filed their nomination papers. While Mr. Gowda filed two sets of papers, Mr. Manjunath filed only one set. Umesh too has entered the fray form Hunsur as an independent candidate.

Mohan K. filed his papers as Uttama Prajakiya Party from K.R. Nagar segment on Saturday.

In Nanjangud (SC reserved) segment, H. Hanumaiah of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and M.P. Vijaykumar of the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi filed their nomination papers.

Malavika Gubbivani of the AAP was among the three persons filing their nomination papers for Chamaraja segment on Saturday. While Ms. Gubbivani filed three sets of nomination papers, Prabha V. of Uttama Prajakiya Party and Seema G.S. of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) (SUCI-C) entered the fray with one set of nomination papers each.

Narasimharaja segment in Mysuru saw three nominations being filed on Saturday. Leelavathi G.S. of Uttama Prajakiya Party, Amjad Khan of SDPI and Azeezulla Ajju, an independent, filed their nomination papers from the constituency.

While 17 candidates filed a total of 20 sets of nomination papers from six constituencies in Mysuru on Saturday, no nominations were received from any candidate in five other constituencies in the district viz., H.D. Kote, Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja, Varuna and T. Narsipur.

Nominations for the May 10 elections in the State, which began on April 13, are scheduled to end on April 20.