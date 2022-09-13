17 bridges come under water in Belagavi district

Commuters have been forced to take a detour as the old bridge in Munawalli has been submerged by the Malaprabha waters in Belagavi district. | Photo Credit: P.K Badiger

Heavy rainfall continued to lash some parts of North Karnataka, including Belagavi district.

Officers said that at least 36 houses have been damaged and water is overflowing 17 bridges in Belagavi district.

Heavy rain in Maharashtra and Belagavi district has led to an increase in inflow at Almatti Dam.

The current inflow was 53,000 cusecs, while outflow was 52,490 cusecs.

The dam has 122.65 tmcft of water standing at 519.58 metres. This is around 99% of the total capacity. This level will be maintained for the next few days, the officers said.

They have issued a warning to farmers asking them not to venture into the river course. Rainfall in the upper catchment area of the Malaprabha Dam, including Khanapur taluk, has led to an increase in inflow. Officers have decided to increase outflow to 10,000 cusecs.

Some areas in old Gokak were water-logged after the Lolasar Bridge went under Ghataprabha river waters in Belagavi district. | Photo Credit: P.K Badiger

The Navilu Teertha Dam has 34.1 tmcft of water against its gross storage of 35.7 tmcft.

People in the downstream villages, including farmers and fishermen, should be alerted, irrigation officials told the district administration. Similar advisories have been issued to residents of villages along the banks of the Ghataprabha, the Hiranyakesi and the Doodhganga rivers.

Water entered parts of Gokak and Munawalli towns after bridges in the vicinity began overflowing. The Lolasar Bridge on the outskirts of Gokak was closed for traffic. Similarly, commuters had to take a detour to avoid the submerged old bridge in Munawalli.

Outflow from Raja Lakhamagouda Dam on the Ghataprabha at Hidkal has increased to 27,500 cusecs. The inflow was recorded at 23,056 cusecs.