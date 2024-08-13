ADVERTISEMENT

17 arrested in drive against drug menace, ganja recovered in Hubballi

Published - August 13, 2024 09:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hubballi-Dharwad Police are continuing their drive against drug menace in the twin cities

The Hindu Bureau

The Hubballi-Dharwad Police have arrested 17 people in connection with two cases of drug peddling in Hubballi. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Continuing the drive against drug menace, the Hubballi-Dharwad Police have arrested 17 people in connection with two cases of drug peddling and recovered ganja and other articles worth ₹4.37 lakh, in all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing presspersons along with Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Raveesh C.R., Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Mahaning Nandgavi said that nine people were arrested when they were selling ganja at a shed near Leprosy Hospital in Anand Nagar of Hubballi.

He gave the names of the arrested as Ashfaq Mulla, Shivakumar Tumakur, Iqbal Ahmed Mudgal, Arif Galagali, Abhishek Devamane, Amrut Havalad, Mohammed Rehan Gokak, Sadiq Kitabwale and Mehaboob Sab Dougi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Articles worth ₹1.87 lakh, including 1.5 kg of ganja worth ₹1.25 lakh, six mobile handsets worth ₹60,000, have been recovered from the arrested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the other case under the Suburban Police limits, three drug peddlers, three buyers and two consumers of drugs have been arrested.

He gave the names of the arrested people as Vaibha Parab, Rakesh Nayak, Ganapathsa Athani, Maruti Sabarad, Chandrappa Kammar, Ganesh Yadav, Ramesh Madar and Nitin Medar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Articles worth ₹2.50 lakh, including 1,630 grams of ganja, one motorcycle, seven mobile handsets, have been recovered from the arrested.

Thief arrested

Mr. Nandagavi said that the Keshwapur Police have arrested an inter-district thief who was involved in several cases of burglary reported in Keshwapur, Ashok Nagar and Suburban police limits.

He said that they have recovered ₹3.10 lakh worth gold ornaments and a motorcycle from the accused Mohammed Ali Nalband. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US